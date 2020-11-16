Meet the couple keeping valuable history alive

HISTORICAL RE-ENACTMENT: (L) Michael Whitehead with horse Winifred and his wife, Lisa Whitehead and dog Chauvel. Photo: Stuart Fast

MICHAEL and Lisa Whitehead keep history alive by re-enacting it.

Mr Whitehead served nine years in the Australian Army, in the Royal Australian Armoured Corp and got involved in historical re-enactment while serving.

“When I was in the army I was in Light Horse units, we were doing it there until the Department of Defence decided there was insufficient money to support it,” he said.

“We maintained doing it with civilian groups which do it now, with our own gear and own horses.

HISTORICAL RE-ENACTMENT: (L) Lisa and Michael Whitehead. Photo: Stuart Fast

“It keeps the history alive, particularly the Light Horse, an extremely integral part of our military history. The feats they achieved in World War One were second to none,” he said.

Mrs Whitehead said joined her husband in re-enacting, representing the Nurses Corp.

“Being a nurse myself … it is a good way of showing the Nurses Corp and what the nurses wore,” she said.

They attend historical displays, parades, sports matches like the Anzac Day AFL match in Melbourne and ceremonies like Anzac Day and Remembrance Day.

Mr Whitehead re-enacting passion has taken him overseas as well with as he carryed the Australian flag at the 100 year anniversary re-enactment charge of the Battle of Beersheba, at the site of the battle in Israel.

The couple incorporate their animals into their re-enactment activities, such as their horse Winifred and dog Chauvel.

“Animals back then were your number one mode of transport … you had to rely on what you knew and that was horses,” Mr Whitehead said.

“Dogs were used by nurses to carry first aid to soldiers, to find soldiers that were wounded and injured.”

Mr Whitehead was looking forward to attending events across Fraser Coast, saying “the public love it.”

“Keeping the history alive is what it is about, I’m proud to keep it alive.”