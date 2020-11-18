Meet the couple planning to make grand old resort new again

Ian and Ann Glasson are the new managers of Riviera Resort.

ONE of Hervey Bay’s first luxury resort complexes is under new management.

Gold Coast accommodation experts Ann and Ian Glasson are on a mission to return Riviera Resort to its former glory.

The Glassons have over 30 years’ experience in resort management including running East Quays, the premier apartment complex at Biggera Waters on the Gold Coast, with four towers and 300 apartments.

The Glassons previously owned the management rights for Cannes Court and Bay of Palms Resort at Surfers Paradise and Currumbin while also owning and operating Surfers Paradise Limousines.

“We’re absolutely delighted to be commencing at Riviera which is one of Hervey Bay’s pre-eminent and best-known holiday resorts located opposite the beautiful Torquay Beach,” Mrs Glasson said

“We plan to reinvigorate Riviera to improve the quality of service and provide a better overall experience for our guests.”

While COVID-19 has caused enormous disruption to the hospitality industry nationwide, the Glassons have been welcoming a traditional base of rural and loyal Queensland families continuing to make the Esplanade resort their preferred holiday destination.

They expect to see a surge in demand once international travel returns but for now, they are keen to welcome Queenslanders and interstate visitors from areas where restrictions have eased to the resort where they can enjoy a heated pool, spa, sauna, three free BBQs, tennis court and a children’s play area.

“We’re directly across the road from Torquay Beach and all our fully self-contained units have a private, north-facing balcony, which are key drawcards for our guests,” Mrs Glasson said

“With our enhanced focus, we expect to see increased occupancy and guest satisfaction to the benefit of both owners and guests.”

To make a booking in your backyard phone Riviera Resort Hervey Bay on 4194 1984.