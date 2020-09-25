Meet the Detective dealing with kids in times of crisis

District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey and Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford have presented Plain Clothes Senior Constable Brett Lowien from the Maryborough Child Protection Unit with his Detective appointment.

AFTER plenty of hard work and study, a Maryborough police officer has become a Detective.

District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey and Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford presented Plain Clothes Senior Constable Brett Lowien from the Maryborough Child Protection Unit with his Detective appointment this week.

Detective Senior Constable Lowien has been with the Maryborough Child Protection Unit since 2015 and has been undertaking studies in order to qualify for his Detective appointment.

He has been with the police service since 2008 and has worked in various roles and locations across Queensland.

He said that the most enjoyable part of his role since joining the Child Protection Unit was helping children in need.

Just seeing the change in the children he worked with from their first meeting through to when things really improved was one of the most enjoyable aspects of his role, Det Snr Const. Lowien said.