Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey and Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford have presented Plain Clothes Senior Constable Brett Lowien from the Maryborough Child Protection Unit with his Detective appointment.
District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey and Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford have presented Plain Clothes Senior Constable Brett Lowien from the Maryborough Child Protection Unit with his Detective appointment.
News

Meet the Detective dealing with kids in times of crisis

Carlie Walker
25th Sep 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

AFTER plenty of hard work and study, a Maryborough police officer has become a Detective.

District Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey and Detective Inspector Gary Pettiford presented Plain Clothes Senior Constable Brett Lowien from the Maryborough Child Protection Unit with his Detective appointment this week.

Detective Senior Constable Lowien has been with the Maryborough Child Protection Unit since 2015 and has been undertaking studies in order to qualify for his Detective appointment.

He has been with the police service since 2008 and has worked in various roles and locations across Queensland.

He said that the most enjoyable part of his role since joining the Child Protection Unit was helping children in need.

Just seeing the change in the children he worked with from their first meeting through to when things really improved was one of the most enjoyable aspects of his role, Det Snr Const. Lowien said.

More Stories

children detective fcpolice fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        MURDER PROBE: Police investigate drug links

        Premium Content MURDER PROBE: Police investigate drug links

        News Top cop alleges home was known to police

        Maryborough fishing vessel celebrates 100th birthday

        Premium Content Maryborough fishing vessel celebrates 100th birthday

        Council News ‘I hope the MV Ella’s colourful and important journey continues for many years to...

        LOO LAUNCH: How you can help create city’s divine drawcard

        Premium Content LOO LAUNCH: How you can help create city’s divine drawcard

        Community Lighthearted campaign could mean serious business for M’boro economy