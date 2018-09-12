Meet the Fraser Coast athletes taking the track by storm

SHOW ME THE MEDALS: USHS students Vanessa Wilson, 16, Matt Taylor, 13, and Aidan Witt, 14 with their cross country medals won at the National Championships last month.

SHOW ME THE MEDALS: USHS students Vanessa Wilson, 16, Matt Taylor, 13, and Aidan Witt, 14 with their cross country medals won at the National Championships last month. Alistair Brightman

ATHLETICS: WHEN it comes to cross country, Matthew Taylor, Aidan Witt and Vanessa Wilson know what it takes to stay on the track.

The trio of Urangan State High School students took out top honours at the Nationals Cross Country Championships, held in Maleny, with Matthew winning gold in the 13-years multi-class run and first in team medals.

Aidan placed fifth in Australia and second in team medals, while Vanessa took out third place in the 16-19-years for Wide Bay.

It's a huge achievement for the multi-class Fraser Coast athletes, who have had to balance school and training in between these events.

"It was the toughest track we've done over these five years, but I still went pretty well on the time,” Aidan said.

Despite not meeting the age requirements, all three said they wanted to compete in the World Championships when they came of age.

Matthew, who is the current State and National Australian Champion for the 13-years Multi Class athlete, said he and the rest of the trio were now aiming for the Brisbane championships in about six weeks.