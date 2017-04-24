Meet the Fraser Coast council's new CEO

UPDATE (1.30PM): Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft has addressed the media over the appointment of the council's new chief executive, stating the role had narrowed down to three ideal applications.

"Ken was the winner, and he got the unanimous support of all councillors," he said.

Cr Loft confirmed there would be a "baton-changing" with the current interim CEO Ray Burton when Mr Diehm would start in June.

"31 years in local government - very experienced in Queensland. And just recently over in Geraldton in WA as the CEO...he took a council that was very poorly performing and (had) a very low staff morale, to one of extremely high staff morale," he said.

"It's the ingredients we're looking for in the new CEO."

EARLIER: A NEW chief executive officer has been appointed to the Fraser Coast Regional Council, following months of internal turbulence over the role's new appointment.

Current CEO of the City of Greater Geraldton Ken Diehm was appointed CEO of the council at a special meeting in Maryborough on Monday, with councillors voting unanimously for the appointment.

Mr Diehm was short-listed from 87 candidates for the role.

The Fraser Coast's new CEO Ken Diehm was appointed to the role in a unanimous vote earlier today. Contributed

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft said it was Mr Diehm's "transformational leadership style" that was needed for the council.

"In three years he transformed the City of Greater Geraldton's culture to world's best practice through a collaboratively developed change management program," he said.

"Ken is a great fit for us because of his experience in rebuilding cultures within organisations."

Mr Diehm will take over from interim chief executive Ray Burton, who was appointed to the role in March after the dismissal of former CEO Lisa Desmond.

Councillors voted 7-4 to sack Ms Lisa Desmond in February, following months of internal division between herself and mayor Chris Loft.

A former Queenslander, Mr Diehm said he was looking forward to "rebuilding the culture" of the council.

"The staff within the Fraser Coast Regional Council has endured a prolonged period of disharmony and unrest," he said.

"I believe that the Fraser Coast has unparalleled economic opportunity and I am delighted to be able to work with the council...to help bring about renewed economic prosperity and growth to the region."

Mr Diehm is expected to start in June.