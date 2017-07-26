26°
Meet the Fraser Coast's most eligible bachelors

Annie Perets
| 26th Jul 2017 5:00 AM

ARE you a single woman on the Fraser Coast and looking for love?

Ahead of the premier of The Bachelor tonight, the Chronicle spoke to seven of the region's most eligible men.

You're welcome!

 

Troy Sullivan

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Troy Sullivan.
Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Troy Sullivan. Alistair Brightman

 

Troy has visited 35 countries in his adventurous life but for the most part, he hasn't had a partner by his side.

At 38, he is happy in his dream job, helping young people through his role as a program development officer at Youth Justice.

His trademark metre-long dreadlocks were 14 years in the making, about the same amount of time he's been working towards his life calling.

"I was a bit of a disadvantaged young person myself, and when I was about 18 I had the realisation that I can help others," he said

"I thought I was a bit young, so I worked random retail and labour jobs for a few years."

Known and loved by early 2000s graduates for his role as a high school chaplain, Troy is content but open to romance.

He's a man of faith and is looking for that "instant connection" with someone who shares the same values.

"If I get married, I want to get married for life," he said.

"I'm happy and willing to put work into a relationship if it adds value to both of our lives."

 

 

Elliot Ashton

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Elliot Ashton.
Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Elliot Ashton. Alistair Brightman

 

Age: 25

Occupation: Child care co-ordinator

Elliot's days consist of looking after his "little friends" but he also has a budding career in the performing arts. The actor is part of the Under Milkwood cast showing at Z-Pac Theatre August 4-19.

Hobbies: Elliot has caught the travel bug and often spends his days off exploring new parts of Queensland.

"I want to see as much as I can," he said.

He is also a bit of a sports junkie, and regularly hits the gym. "Cricket, soccer, footy - I love the whole lot."

What are you looking for in a partner?

"Someone who can make laugh, and I can have a laugh with," he said.

"They'd be happy spending some days hanging out on the couch, and then putting hiking boots on another day."

 

 

Aaron Waszaj

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Aaron Waszaj.
Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Aaron Waszaj. Alistair Brightman

Age: 33

Occupation: Aaron juggles his time between working in the IT industry and his role as system coordinator at Bayside Christian Church.

Hobbies: Soccer, futsal, and music.

"I've been playing a guitar and singing for the past 20 years," he said.

Aaron also has a geeky side. He is a serious movie buff and is a "big gamer", with Battlefield 1 being his favourite.

He's often spotted around Hervey Bay hanging with friends.

What are you looking for in a partner?

Supportive and respectful are among the top qualities Aaron looks for in a girl.

"Even if I do make a wrong decision, they should be supportive and we could move forward together," he said.

"They should be encouraging and uplifting."

 

 

Sam Robertson

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Sam Robertson.
Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Sam Robertson. Alistair Brightman

Age: 31

Occupation: Media sales representative.

Sam has a passion for entrepreneurship, and recently sold a sales and marketing business that he built from scratch in northern Queensland.

Hobbies: Sam likes to keep active and enjoys outdoor activities including fishing, camping, and four-wheel-driving.

"I head to Parkrun when I can and go to the gym regularly," he said.

"Travel gets me excited."

What are you looking for in a partner?

A girl who is adventurous and spontaneous are key qualities Sam looks for.

"I'd like to be with someone who makes me smile everyday and has a great sense of humour," he said.

"And someone who matches my personality, and is intricate in their own way."

 

 

Lachlan Achilles

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Lachlan Achilles.
Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Lachlan Achilles. Alistair Brightman

Age: 27

Occupation: Flight Centre travel consultant. "Before, I worked in the mines as an engineer."

Hobbies: Lachlan is an outdoors type of guy with a sense of adventure. He loves to fish, camp, travel and play a variety of sports.

"I love anything outdoors, and I regularly do bass competitions around Queensland," he said.

"If I'm not at work, I'm out fishing."

He has travelled across Australia and the world, and knows all about getting the best travel deal.

What are you looking for in a relationship?

"Someone fun, easy going, and nice to talk to," he said.

"They don't have to be into the same hobbies.

"But it'd be nice to have someone who enjoys travelling."

 

 

Josh Hess

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Josh Hess.
Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Josh Hess. Alistair Brightman

Age: 28

Occupation: Aircraft maintenance engineer

Hobbies: Snowboarding, wake boarding, playing paint ball - you name it. Josh is always up for an adventure.

"I love travelling and seeing different parts of the world," he said.

Having grown up in Tiaro, Josh has moved away from the Fraser Coast multiple times for work but is always drawn back to the area.

He enjoys making cocktails for others, and the Long Island Iced Tea is his speciality.

In his free time, Josh often hits the gym and explores the local region be it dining or chilling with friends at an ice-cream shop.

What are you looking for in a partner?

Josh is seeking someone to match his adventurous nature.

"Someone outgoing, who likes travelling like I do," he said.

"And someone to have new experiences with."

 

Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp.
Fraser Coast eligible bachelor - Bobbi Depp. Alistair Brightman

Bobbi Depp

Age: 27

Occupation: Personal banker at Commonwealth Bank

The New Delhi native also has modelling work on his CV.

And no...he's not related to to the other Mr Depp.

Hobbies: Bobbi hits the gym daily to stay in shape as well as regular visits to the beach. He also enjoys travelling.

Mowing grass also makes it onto his list of hobbies.

"I like mowing grass so much I'd do it for free for anyone," he said.

He's recently got a puppy, a 13-week-old border collie named Zach.

What are you looking for in a partner?

Bobbi is not messing around - he is looking for someone for the long term.

"I want someone I can be with forever," he said.

"Someone who is a happy person that I feel the instant click with."

If you'd like to connect with any of these bachelors please forward your contact details and a little bit about yourself to annie.perets@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

Fraser Coast Chronicle

Topics:  entertainment fcoffbeat fraser coast the bachelor the bachelor australia

