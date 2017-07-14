Meet the Fraser Coast's overqualified job hunter

JOB HUNT: Michelle Parish is desperate for work but she's been told she's over qualified.

ONE of the last things you'd expect to hear after applying for a job is you've got too much experience or the position isn't challenging enough for you.

These are the types of responses Hervey Bay job hunter Michelle Parish says she's getting used to hearing from prospective employees.

The mother of two moved from Brisbane to be closer to family after securing a contract position with the government in 2015.

Michelle didn't think twice about picking up more work after this position ended.

Little did she know this was the beginning of a year long job hunt.

The 41-year-old's portfolio includes a diploma in business and a diploma in business administration.

Michelle also holds a double diploma in vocational training and education, a certificate four in training and assessment and certificate three in office administration.

The job seeker says she has been applying for at least five jobs a week for the past 12 months and a common response is 'the position isn't challenging enough for you.'

"I must be doing something right to get past the application process and to the interview stage,” Michelle said.

"My age may be having an impact but I haven't even been able to get a cleaning job.”

Michelle ended up selling the house she bought in Hervey Bay to downgrade to a rental.

"Through word of mouth I even have an elderly gentleman I am assisting with computer and software issues helping me look for work,” she said.

While she would like to stay on the Fraser Coast, Michelle will give it until Christmas before considering another move.

"I love the Fraser Coast, as a family my parents have been taking us here for holidays since we were two.”