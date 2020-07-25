Menu
Maryborough’s One Nation candidate Sharon Lohse.
Politics

Meet the grazier taking on Labor in M’boro

Carlie Walker
25th Jul 2020 3:00 AM
ONE Nation has never been afraid to represent the people on unpopular issues.

That's what Sharon Lohse, Maryborough's state candidate for the party, believes.

Ms Lohse is looking forward to the October 31 election and is determined to give the average person a voice.

Born in Maryborough, she attended primary school in Tinana before going to Aldridge State High School.

Now she lives with her husband, a third generation grazier, on their property on the western outskirts of the Maryborough electorate.

 

Sharon Lohse on her way to winning the maiden draft at the Teebar campdraft
Ms Lohse is passionate about the challenges faced by primary producers, the introduction of what she calls "greentape".

"Primary producers are struggling with the over regulation of the industry," she said.

In addition to that, her role as a mother and educator has also inspired her run.

Ms Lohse homeschooled her children, who are each now involved in some capacity with working in primary industry.

"I want them and their children to have a positive future," he said.

"As a mother having children in a rural area, I searched for a party that will listen and is interested in standing outside the bubble and talking about things the other parties shove under the rug.

 

Queensland Senator Pauline Hanson attends Gladstone's ANZAC Day ceremony alongside Sharon Lohse, at Anzac Park, Gladstone on 25 April 2019.
"Our senators are doing such a good job representing the people on unpopular subjects.

"That's why I'm very supportive of One Nation."

The COVID-19 restrictions have proven to be a bit of a hindrance to her campaign so far.

But as restrictions ease, Ms Lohse says she will be hosting market stalls to share her policy ideas with people.

Already she has been getting around the community and finding out people's issues, she said.

"I want to know what they are looking for as far as moving forward," Ms Lohse said.

