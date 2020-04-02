Meet the salon owner giving Bay educators some free TLC

ONE Hervey Bay hairdresser is a hero in the eyes of a bunch of early learning educators on the Fraser Coast after donating free hair cuts to staff on the frontline of the COVID-19 crisis.

Tegan Hennessy only bought Naturally Sasse' Hair salon two weeks ago, in unprecedented times, but is still determined to give back to the exhausted teams of educators.

She said doctors, nurses and emergency services teams had rightly been on the receiving end of kind gestures but felt that educators were also in need of some TLC.

Ms Hennessy put together a thankyou letter with a voucher attached and extended the invitation for a free hair cut at the Torquay Rd salon to staff at Torquay Kids ELC and Paisley Park ELC.

"You see all local cafés supporting doctors, emergency works and all essential people that are all working, yet no one has really done anything for the educators, and they are doing this so their children can be looked after," Ms Hennessy said.

She said the kind gesture was certainly well received from the weary teams.

"They are all just so lovely and so happy … we've already had some educators come through and claim their freebie. It has been a really good response," she said.

"They are all just so tired. In amongst it all they are busy looking after other people's children and forget to look after themselves.

"It's just nice to be able to do something for them."

Torquay Kids ELC director Jay McBean couldn't be more grateful.

"We have 17 staff and all of them are keen to take up the offer … it's just so lovely of Tegan.

"It was such a lovely surprise and it was just amazing that she thought of us. The staff were just amazed.

"She is putting herself on the line by having customers come in so it's just so wonderful of her

"There's just so much uncertainty at the moment and everyone is really feeling it so it's just a beautiful gesture."