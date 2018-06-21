Meet the Hervey Bay gamer competing in national esport comps

PC PRO: Hervey Bay local Jake Kenyon is off to Sydney to compete in a PlayerUnknown's Battleground competition, with a prize pool of $30,000.

JAKE Kenyon never imagined he'd be making real money by playing video games professionally.

But the Fraser Coast gamer is in the running to win about $12,000 in a professional e-sports tournament centred around online multiplayer battle royale game PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG).

Mr Kenyon was flown down to Sydney this morning to compete in the Oceania qualifiers for the the PUBG Global Invitational tournament, with a total prize pool of $30,000.

If he and his team are successful, they will be flown to Berlin for the international finals in July, which has a prize pool of $2 million.

Mr Kenyon, who has been gaming at a competitive level for the last 10 years, said he was excited to test his skills against some of the nation's best players.

"It's definitely something I've always wanted to do,” Mr Kenyon said.

"There are some very good teams that are going, so this will be a competition for the top-tier players from all over the world.”

PUBG, released last year, pits 100 players in a last-man-standing deathmatch.

The game quickly became popular in the professional gaming scene, selling about 50 million copies worldwide.

On average, it attracts about 1 million players.

Mr Kenyon rose through the competitive ranks when the game was released, having invested more than 2000 hours in game time.

"I have a strict weekly structure with my team, so we end up playing about four times a week in lobbies to practice our aim and teamwork,” Mr Kenyon said.

The first game will be played on Friday. You can watch the games at twitch.tv/esl_pubg.