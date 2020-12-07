Menu
Happy Valley community picture on Fraser Island where they have stayed to fight the fire, most are members of the local rural fire brigade Picture Supplied
Meet the local legends helping save town from flames

Carlie Walker
7th Dec 2020 6:30 PM
A DETERMINED group of firefighters, residents from Happy Valley and hundreds of thousands of litres of water.

That is how a town has been saved so far from a raging bushfire on Monday.

Elspeth Murray from Happy Valley Community Association said there had been tense moments throughout the day as the fire repeatedly broke through containment lines.

"The whole of Happy Valley is surrounded by flames," she said.

Crews have been wearing masks to protect their lungs from the smoke and ash.

Ms Murray said the past two days had been tough, with constant warnings from Queensland Fire and Emergency Services to evacuate the area for those unprepared for the blaze.

About 50 firefighters are in the town, along with 30 residents who have remained, determined to save the township from the threatening flames.

"There are a lot of really hard working people here doing a great job," she said.

Rural fire crews from across the Fraser Coast had played a vital role in helping to protect the township, Ms Murray said.

She said QFES crews had valued the local knowledge the Happy Valley Rural Fire Service had brought to the table as well.

"We've had water from the sky and lots of ground units," she said.

The fight to protect the township will continue throughout the night.

