Meet the man who helps families make organ donation decision

IT'S one of the hardest conversations a family will ever have and it happens at one of the worst times in their lives.

Hervey Bay intensive care nurse Ian Rogers is often right there, having to bring up the topic of organ donation with those deep grief.

He knows it is not always an easy decision. He also knows just how much it can change the lives of others.

On Saturday Mr Rogers will be at Stockland between 9am and 1pm giving people the information they need to sign up to the organ donation registry.

Next week is DonateLife Week and Mr Rogers will man a stall at the centre to answer any questions.

"Part of the job is talking to the community, helping to educate and promote organ donation," he said.

Having the conversation with the public pales in comparison to having it with a family who has just lost a loved one.

"It is hard, they are going through a time of grief, someone has passed away," he said.

"I walk them through it and discuss the idea of organ donation and whether their loved one would life to do that.

"Most families react very well and see it as something good out of a terrible situation."

Mr Rogers said having the conversation with family now was vital for those who wanted to donate their organs.

