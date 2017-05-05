Meet the midwife who's delivered hundreds of Coast babies

Hervey Bay Hospital midwife Lynette Forrest with one day old Noah Jaxon Mazzon-Johnson.

IF YOU'RE in your 20s and were born on the Fraser Coast, there's a good chance Lynette Forrest was there to witness your first breath of air.

As International Day of the Midwife was celebrated today, the nurse of more than two decades reflected on life in the region's maternity wards.

Hervey Bay Hospital midwife Lynette Forrest with one day old Noah Jaxon Mazzon-Johnson and his mum Chloe Mazzon. Alistair Brightman

In the past 23 years, Mrs Forrest has delivered hundreds of babies through a career she describes as a "passion".

"I have delivered up to four babies on a single shift," Mrs Forrest said

"It is a real privilege to be with the mum and family at the time of birth.

Mrs Forrest has worked at the Hervey Bay Hospital since it opened its doors in January, 1998. She worked at the Maryborough Hospital for four years before that.

Now, she's seeing new mums who were themselves delivered by her hands.

"Usually it's the woman's mum that looks at me and remembers that I'm the same midwife," she said.

"It makes me feel a little old."

International Day of the Midwife aims to raise awareness of the vital work of midwives.

"Midwifery has been a great career; I love it," she said.

"I found the passion after seeing the beauty in birth."

The mother-of-four has also had the privilege of delivering her two grandchildren.

"There's a boy and a girl, both from my youngest son and his wife," she said.

"It was pretty special to do that."

Though some procedures have changed, one unfortunate part hasn't: the pain.

"Birth is always going to be painful," she said.

"I've found that those that come in mentally ready have the smoothest time.

"And the ones that fear birth, feel it the most."

Mrs Forrest plans to continue delivering more Fraser Coast babies for at least the next 10 years.