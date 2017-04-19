Meet the owner of Hervey Bay's newest cafe

A FRESH coat of paint and a seachange for New Zealand-born Linda Ross were all that was needed for the newest addition to the Boat Harbour Dr cafe scene.

But already, she's been overwhelmed by what she called "the friendliness" of the Bay.

The new owner of Devine 9 Cafe has celebrated her first week of opening in Hervey Bay, after taking over the shop from the former owners of Schoolhouse Espresso earlier this year.

With 26 years of experience as a cafe and restaurant owner under her belt, Ms Ross said the cafe business was "in her blood"- one of the main reasons she wanted to bring her craft to Hervey Bay in the first place.

"I was quite surprised at how big it (Hervey Bay) was when I came through here. Everybody was really nice, so I decided to take it on in February," she said.

"I've always owned cafes and restaurants, and I think once it's in your blood you have the passion."

Devine 9 Cafe, Pialba - Owner Linda Ross. Valerie Horton

Ms Ross took on the site after Schoolhouse Espresso closed its doors earlier this year, moving to be closer to family on the Sunshine Coast.

But even just one week on the job, Ms Ross said she was finding Hervey Bay to be one of the friendliest places she's lived in.

"I have to say, Hervey Bay is a very friendly place; just the people that would poke their head through the door while I was painting, they would welcome me to the Bay," she said.

"It's really nice to have people like that. It's a really warm feeling here.