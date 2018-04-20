Meet the region's newest nurses through USC

NEW NURSES: New USC nursing graduate Sarah Buenen plans to pursue a career in theatre nursing, after she graduated from the campus yesterday.

WITH a nursing degree under her belt, Sarah Buenen is one of the first students in Hervey Bay to finish one of USC Fraser Coast's newest courses.

The Hervey Bay woman was one of 13 nursing students who graduated from the campus on Thursday, with a Bachelor of Nursing science, which was introduced to the campus last year.

With a position to start in theatre nursing already on offer, Ms Buenen will continue her studies in Brisbane to be skilled up in the field.

She was originally enrolled in the degree through the University of Southern Queensland, but transferred to USC when the campus moved to the Fraser Coast.

"The transition was difficult, but studying here was a lot of fun,” Ms Buenen said.

"The university here offered a lot of practicals.”

Ms Buenen said she also plans to study midwifery in the near future.

"I love the science and medical side of nursing, because of the knowledge you get of how body systems work,” she said.

"I've enjoyed the time here, Hervey Bay is small enough to know a fair few people, so it felt like I was studying with close friends and family for the past few years.”

Jeannie Fortune, another student who graduated with a Bachelor of Nursing Science, said she plans to pursue a Masters and apply her skills locally

"I'm staying here, it's a great place and community”