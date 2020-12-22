Meet the rescue cat no-one wants as pressure on pound peaks

Fraser Coast Council mayor George Seymour holding Bravo the cat at the Fraser Coast Adoption Centre. Picture: Lacee Froeschl

Bravo came into the care of Fraser Coast Adoption Centre more than a month ago.

Surrendered by his owner for reasons unknown, the white cat has been there the longest out of them all.

The staff don’t understand why no one wants him.

Is it because he’s deaf?

“Unfortunately, a lot of white animals have issues like that (being deaf). He’s a lovely cat, has a very sweet soul,” senior animal facilities officer Jeremy Ameer-Beg said.

But Bravo is just one of about 60 cats and kittens looking for their fur-ever home at the council-run centre.

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour said the number of animals entering the centre spiked between each November and January.

“This is the time of year when female cats which aren’t desexed give birth as it is warmer and there is more food available,” he said.

“But it also places a lot of strain on animal rescue services.”

The council has worked with other animal welfare agencies, including the RSPCA, to provide homes for rescue pets but they too were experiencing an influx of unwanted cats and kittens.

“There’s no greater test of mankind than how we treat animals; how we treat those creatures that have no way to repay kindness or do anything about cruelty,” Mr Seymour said.

“(We need to ensure) we try and reduce the number of unwanted animals, because there are more animals being bred than there are loving homes.”

Mr Seymour reflected on the time he became a vegan 26 years ago.

“It was because of a monkey in Bangkok holding my hand through a cage when we were migrating to Australia from England,” he said.

“And I think about that with every single creature whether it’s a chicken in a battery cage or a cute little kitten.

“Whether it’s a dingo on Fraser Island or a little kitten we need to make sure (they’re) looked after.”

The Fraser Coast Adoption Centre has about 100 animals across the centre and the pound.