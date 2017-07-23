Meet the travel nurses who are living the dream

IMAGINE earning a great living while simultaneously ticking life goals off your bucket list.

This is exactly what Rachel Sullivan and Sam Martin are doing as travel nurses.

The couple love it so much they've started a blog called Go Anywhere Nursing to help other professionals live the same dream.

Rachel, 25, and Sam, 26, met at Hervey Bay Hospital in 2016 as new contract nurses and after a few working adventures in between they've found themselves drawn back to the area.

"I love the weather and being close to the coast,” Rachel said.

After moving over from Canada for a working holiday in 2015, Rachel's love for travel has grown and now she has found a partner to share her experiences with along the way.

"I love that we get to be in a new environment all the time and love the adventure of exploring and going wherever we want,” Rachel said.

Sam said the pay cheques for contract nursing were much better financially and there was more of a focus on patient care rather than politics.

Before coming back to the Fraser Coast recently, they were venturing in New Zealand and the Cook Islands and Rachel made a trip back home to Canada to work for about five months.

At the Cook Islands they hired scooters, explored the island and went scuba diving.

In New Zealand they bought a motorhome and travelled the north island, surfing and hiking.

While enjoying their trip they decided to create the travel blog which gives other travelling nurses tips, registration advice, real life experiences and the adventures you can enjoy living this type of lifestyle.

"I love that it's so flexible and we get to pick and chose the places we live and contracts we love,” Sam said.

"We want to share this experience with others and help other nurses do what we're doing and share all the cool adventures we've been on,” Rachel said.

While living and working in the region, the pair have explored Fraser Island, love paddle boarding and enjoy the relaxed lifestyle.