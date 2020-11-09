The elderly women who got run over by a 4WD ... and lived

BEST friends Jan Grice and Noreen Anderson have declared themselves to be "the ladies who trumped Trump" after they beat the US election to make the front page of the NT News for miraculously surviving being run over by a 4WD this week.

Mrs Grice, 82, and Mrs Anderson, 75, had just left a hairdresser in the Darwin CBD on Thursday afternoon when a LandCruiser backed into them, trapping them underneath.

However, the incredible pair managed to escape with relatively minor injuries, with Mrs Grice being released from hospital on Friday.

Mrs Anderson remains in hospital with a minor fracture to her pelvis, but is in a stable condition.

Mrs Grice told the NT News she does not blame the driver for the accident.

"The man was very, very upset," Mrs Grice said.

Jan Grice and Noreen Anderson have been best friends for years.

"We felt very sorry for him because he was just looking the other way.

"We took it in our strides and we forgive the man."

She said the incident was terrifying for both of them, but that the pair just tried to stay calm.

"I looked at Noreen (when the car reversed into them) and just said "head down, head down, keep your head down," Mrs Grice said.

"We were very frightened, there were so many sirens."

However, Mrs Grice said she and the hospital staff were amazed to see herself and her friend on the front cover of the next day's paper.

"When they (the hospital staff) read the paper they couldn't believe it was us old girls," she said.

"I bought eight papers I couldn't believe it I said look 'we trumped Trump' - that's all I had heard about on the news that day."

"I feel the headline should have been 'I trumped Trump!'"

Mrs Grice joked that her biggest concern was for her freshly-done hair.

"It cost me so much to get the hair do and it got mucked up," she said.

A witness at the scene said she was amazed that the pair survived.

"I don't know what happened, I don't know how they're alive," she said.

"It was just horrendous. I don't know how their legs aren't crushed."

Originally published as Meet the two elderly women who got run over by a 4WD ... and lived to tell the tale