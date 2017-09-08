Meet the Wallaroos superfans who bleed blue and white

IT WON'T be hard to spot Julie Walker and Wallaroos' superfans at Sunday's Bundaberg Rugby League grand final at Salter Oval.

Mrs Walker, along with three-year-old Charlee Campbell and a host of other supporters, will be decked out in blue and white as Wallaroos vie for their first BRL premiership since 2009.

She is a regular fixture at Wallaroos games: nothing but a bye can stop her from being at the ground.

"My friends know if we don't have a bye we won't be going to their wedding," Mrs Walker said.

She has followed the club since about 2004-05, and supported Wallaroos wherever they have played.

"I've been everywhere they've played, and they've played in some dastardly places," she said.

"All throughout the North and South Burnett, carnivals and local games, Wide Bay, Sunshine Coast, Gympie - we've been to them all.

"I really like Munduberra, I like fields where crowds can influence the game."

That's also what she loves about her home away from home, Eskdale Park.

Mrs Walker will spend Saturday travelling slowly to Bundaberg hanging up the streamers on whatever permanent fixtures she can.

Julie Walker and 3 yr old Charlee Campbell ready to support the Wallaroos on Sunday in the BRL grand final against Past Brothers. Alistair Brightman

In 2009, Mrs Walker spent about four hours on the side of the Bruce and Isis Highways hanging blue and white streamers on signs so the players could see and feel the fans' support.

Current under-18s coach Todd Campbell, who captained Wallaroos that day, recalled it as one of his fondest memories of the grand final triumph.

"It was such a big achievement - we are home-grown, passionate, and our boys always seem to go into these things as the underdogs," Mrs Walker said. "We asked how can we give them a send-off out of Maryborough? We decided to line the highway with blue and white streamers.

"I wouldn't even know how many streamers - I walked to Bundaberg.

"To this day, (2009 coach) Colin Scott still mentions it.

"He rung me recently to see if we'd do it again. It's that belief, and we do what we can for it."

Wallaroos have been one of the most underrated BRL teams in recent years.

When club legend Peter Waters took over the coaching role at the end of 2015, he vowed to stick to local players. Rival coaches and fans questioned his methods, suggesting it was not possible to win a premiership without importing quality players.

While there is no trophy in the cabinet yet, Mr Waters proved the doubters wrong within two years.

The inclusion of veterans like Mr Campbell, Matthew Walker and joint BRL Player of the Year Shaun Collins provided the experience the young squad needed.

"You need the young players around those experienced players and I think we have the exact right mix," she said.

Her advice for the players:

"I don't want them to play the game before we get there. The build-up, the excitement - it's exhausting. It's looming, it takes a lot of energy. We aren't a big team, we get punished and brutalised at times. I want them to be relaxed, go out there and play their game."