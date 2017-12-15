Meet the women transforming M'boro one mural at a time

Co-founder and committee member of the Maryborough Mural Project, Deborah Hannam.

DEB Hannam and Elizabeth Lowrie are already being recognised as the women who are helping beautify the city of Maryborough.

But the pair have big plans for a new tourism experience once the Maryborough Mural Project hits their target of 20 murals across the Heritage City.

Hannam and Lowrie, who are co-founders of the art project, said they were planning a potential "mural trail" that would feature a tour of the town's iconic murals.

The project has topped off about 16 murals with the latest Goat Race Mural finished on November 27. It commemorates a famous goat race held at Maryborough's Shamrock Hotel in 1900.

It's been a long time coming for the pair, who have spent their spare time organising the projects finances, liaising with artists, researching and approaching building owners since 2014.

But it has the payoff of drawing more tourists to Maryborough.

"There are towns in Canada and Tasmania that have similar projects, and they draw thousands of tourists each year," Ms Hannam said.

"Maryborough's close to the highway, and it's got a lot of history, heritage and blank walls.

"So we thought it was a good idea to start a mural project."

For Ms Lowrie, the project is all about giving back to the city of Maryborough.

"I'm a firm believer in if you've had a good life, you need to give back somehow," Ms Lowrie said.

"We haven't given up three years on, the end result is set firmly in our sights."

Ms Hannam hinted at murals depicting former Prime Minister Andrew Fisher, opera singer Gertrude Concannon, the Mary River Turtle and a huge crocodile caught in Maryborough years ago, were due to start over the next few months.

"We have a small band of volunteers, including a historical researcher who goes to the library and works with the Historical Society to verify information," she said.

"We do the best we can with our research."