Meet the year 5 student who entered Eisteddfod 23 times

NOT only is Monique Bailey a mini maestro, she is a poet, actor and singer as well.

The Kawungan State School Year 5 student entered 23 events last week in the Maryborough Eisteddfod.

Playing the clarinet and cello, Monique entered the individual instrumental sections as well as in the school's concert band, string orchestra and school choir.

The star student also entered the literary, speech and drama as well as vocal sections.

Music teacher Stuart Gillard said he was very proud of Monique and all his students' efforts.

"I think what Monique has done is fantastic,” he said.

"I think music is good for personal growth, to perform in front of an audience builds up confidence and self-esteem.”

The Kawungan teacher of 21 years said the school entered seven sections and won six first places and one third place.

"We had 240 children who sang in three choirs,” he said.

"This year's choir performances were the best achievement ever at any eisteddfod, the senior choir had four firsts and a third and the junior choir had two firsts.”

And Mr Gillard won all three piano sections he entered.

