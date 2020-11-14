Meet the young racer tearing up the track

MOTORSPORTS: YOUNG Maryborough speedway racer Connor Smith is making a name for himself on the speedway track.

The 10-year-old drives in the junior sedan class, taking on older drivers at speeds of up to 90 km/h.

“I started racing when I was seven-years-old racing karts … I started racing sedans in June,” he said.

“It’s a lot of fun to get out their and race all your friends, it’s challenging as you have to control the car.”

YOUNG RACER: Maryborough racer Connor Smith behind the wheel of his Daihatsu Charade sedan car. Photo: Contributed

His racing has taken him across the Wide Bay region including to tracks at Bundaberg, Gympie and Maryborough.

In 2021, Connor will be competing in the Young Gun Nationals in Lismore and the prospect of representing the Fraser Coast at the race meet is “exciting.”

He will be travelling to Lismore later this mouth to scout the track and prepare for the next year’s event.

Connor’s parents Anthony and Jennifer Smith said letting their son race was a an easy choice.

“It was great for us, it was a real confidence booster for him. We started seeing improvements in school and social demeanour, it just built his confidence. He’s a natural at it,” Mr Smith said.

“We found out he could start racing at seven, so we went out and bought him a go kart and that’s what we did, speedway go karts.

“We’re a bit more relieved that he’s in a car, it is a fair bit safer,” he said.

“We’ve had to spend quite a bit on his race gear, so everything is fire proof, two layer race gear, helmet, neck brace.”

Mr Smith thanked Connor’s sponsors, Nason’s Electrical Service, Mayor George Seymour, Pro One Race Gear, Top Line Australia, Bob’s Tyres and TJM for their support.

Connor said he hoped his racing career would eventually take him to Knoxville in the USA, racing speedway and sprint cars.