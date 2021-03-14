Meet the young RC racer tearing up the track

Cooper Olsen with his two cars. On the left his first car, and on the right his new car. Photo: Stuart Fast

Upcoming remote control speedway racer Cooper Olsen will remember his time in Maryborough as a milestone in his remote control racing career.

The 14-year-old from Burpengary received a new RC car on Saturday, courtesy of Black Knight RC on the Gold Coast, who recognised Cooper’s talent for racing.

When he heard he was receiving a new car, Cooper said he was speechless.

He said he first got into racing from watching competitions at the Elimbah RC speedway track.

“We saw them race for the first time and after that I asked my dad if I could race, and he said why not,” Cooper said.

“I saved up some money and bought my own car and started winning races … It made me feel really happy, it was exciting.

“After all that effort if feels bloody amazing.”

He said while he was driving quarter scale cars now, he one day hoped to race in full size speedway competitions.

Cooper thanked his father and sponsors for their support.

Cooper’s father Tony Olsen said getting out and racing with his son brought both of them joy.

“I reckon it's great … it gets us out of the house, we’re out here meeting a great bunch of people and we absolutely love the sport,” he said.

“It’s taught him how to be a two stroke engine mechanic, fixing motors and electrical, replacing parts and it’s a stepping stone towards a real car.”