Meet this month's cutest pets

Derek Ingham with his 18-year-old olive python Martinia.â€œMartini is about 2.5m long, but not fully grown and he may reach 5m or more. He is olive in colour, but when held to the sunlight his skin reflects a beautiful rainbow of colours.â€

Derek Ingham with his 18-year-old olive python Martinia.â€œMartini is about 2.5m long, but not fully grown and he may reach 5m or more. He is olive in colour, but when held to the sunlight his skin reflects a beautiful rainbow of colours.â€ JOY BUTLER

German-American poet, novelist and short story writer Charles Bukowski said, "when I am feeling low all I have to do is watch my cats and my courage returns".

IF YOU'D like to feature in next month's edition of People & Pets, email editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au.

>>READ MORE LIFESTYLE ARTICLES HERE<<

Kristen Young with her dog Ruby.

"Every snack you make, every meal you bake. Every bite you take, I'll be watching you."

Kristen Young with her dog Ruby.â€œEvery snack you make, every meal you bake. Every bite you take, Iâ€™ll be watching you. JOY BUTLER

Derek Ingham with his 18-year-old olive python Martinia.

"Martini is about 2.5m long, but not fully grown and he may reach 5m or more. He is olive in colour, but when held to the sunlight his skin reflects a beautiful rainbow of colours."

>>CATCH THE LATEST COMMUNITY NEWS HERE<<

Ben Callcott with whippet Julio

"He's a naughty whippet, who likes to chew everything, including the airconditioning remote."

Ben Callcott with whippet Julioâ€œHeâ€™s a naughty whippet, who likes to chew everything, including the airconditioning remote.â€ JOY BUTLER

Karen Chatfield with her cat Hank.

"Hank is close to 10 years of age and a rescue kitten.

"Luckily we have a second toilet that we can leave the lid up. He always lets us know he is going there with a very loud meow, so we can follow after and wipe the seat down."