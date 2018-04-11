Menu
Derek Ingham with his 18-year-old olive python Martinia.â€œMartini is about 2.5m long, but not fully grown and he may reach 5m or more. He is olive in colour, but when held to the sunlight his skin reflects a beautiful rainbow of colours.â€
Derek Ingham with his 18-year-old olive python Martinia.â€œMartini is about 2.5m long, but not fully grown and he may reach 5m or more. He is olive in colour, but when held to the sunlight his skin reflects a beautiful rainbow of colours.â€ JOY BUTLER
Pets & Animals

Meet this month's cutest pets

Emily Black
by
11th Apr 2018 8:00 AM

German-American poet, novelist and short story writer Charles Bukowski said, "when I am feeling low all I have to do is watch my cats and my courage returns".

Kristen Young with her dog Ruby.

"Every snack you make, every meal you bake. Every bite you take, I'll be watching you."

 

Kristen Young with her dog Ruby.â€œEvery snack you make, every meal you bake. Every bite you take, Iâ€™ll be watching you. JOY BUTLER

"Martini is about 2.5m long, but not fully grown and he may reach 5m or more. He is olive in colour, but when held to the sunlight his skin reflects a beautiful rainbow of colours."

"He's a naughty whippet, who likes to chew everything, including the airconditioning remote."

 

Ben Callcott with whippet Julioâ€œHeâ€™s a naughty whippet, who likes to chew everything, including the airconditioning remote.â€ JOY BUTLER

"Hank is close to 10 years of age and a rescue kitten.

"Luckily we have a second toilet that we can leave the lid up. He always lets us know he is going there with a very loud meow, so we can follow after and wipe the seat down."

 

Karen Chatfield with Hank, who is close to 10 years of age and a rescue kitten. Luckily we have a second toilet that we can leave the lid up ( gee the boys in this household ) like that idea anyway . He always lets us know he is going there - a very loud meow we are now use too so we can follow after and wipe the seat down. He has never used the ensuite.. Emily Black

Fraser Coast Chronicle

