Fraser Coast Chronicle team passionate about your local news

The Chronicle team from top left: Editor Jessica Grewal, Senior Reporter Carlie Walker and reporters Isabella Magee and Stuart Fast.

We get it. Journalists can be as popular as some politicians.

Here on the Fraser Coast however, the people bringing you the news not only live and work locally but also genuinely want the best future for our region.

So, as we prepare for the Chronicle to find its new home with its own dedicated landing page on the Courier Mail, I'd like to reintroduce you to the people on the ground and encourage you to reach out if you see common interests and story subjects you'd like to see covered.

Jessica Grewal, Editor

For those who aren't familiar with my background, I was a Hervey Bay High girl, lucky enough to score a full cadetship back when regional newsrooms still offered accredited four-year on-the-ground training stints without requiring you to ever step foot in a university lecture theatre.

A bustling newsroom led by the legendary Nancy Bates was an enviable training ground for budding journos.

Wise sub-editors weren't afraid to tell you when something didn't cut it but were also there to help guide you through confronting crimes and car accidents, including one where a former classmate had been killed, and a series on the ice epidemic in local high schools which resulted in a Clarion Award for Queensland Young Journalist of the Year.

I was able to repay this debt in a small way with a nomination for my mentor who ended up taking home a well-deserved honour - Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism - at last year's Clarions.

CLARION AWARDS: Chronicle editor Jessica Grewal with mentor and former editor Nancy Bates, whom she had nominated for Most Outstanding Contribution to Journalism and retired chief photographer Alistair Brightman who won the regional photo of the year.

Like most young reporters I had my eyes set on the city and, in 2011, I was selected to launch APN's Sydney Newsdesk, reporting on the court cases and political debates which were shaping the regions where the company had NSW titles from Coffs Harbour to the Queensland border.

Among these were articles which scored nominations in the Kennedy Awards for NSW Court Reporter of the Year, Most Outstanding Indigenous Affairs Reporting and Young Journalist of the Year.

I went on to become the Business & Regional Affairs Reporter for the Australian - a role which took me around Queensland covering everything from the collapse of Clive Palmer's Queensland Nickel in Townsville to the search for the elusive night parrot on a cattle station in the outback.

From left: A front page splash on The Australian about the elusive night parrot (top right) on a private charter to search for the night parrot, (bottom right) with fiance Tim Wessling.

But amid all the career craziness, the love of my life had been here on Fraser Coast the whole time and it soon became clear my heart and future was back in my home patch which despite its many challenges, is still the best place to live and work in this country.

Like many of you, I was devastated by last year's closure of our print titles including the Fraser Coast Chronicle, and while there's still print ink flowing in these veins, we must look to the future.

WATCH: Futuristic fly-over of new-look aquatic centre: The Chronicle has been given an exclusive sneak peak of the master plan

No one in their right mind would still be sitting in a regional newsroom if they didn't truly believe they still had an essential role to play in reporting on and advocating for the community.

There simply isn't another organisation in this region providing scrutiny of the local council, courts etc and while it has undoubtedly been a bumpy road during the digital transition, I am wholly committed to ensuring our small but dedicated team rises to the challenge buoyed by a faster, easier to navigate website and user-friendly app.

A snapshot of some of the top topics tackled in opinion pieces in recent months is below. I welcome your feedback on whether you want to see more of these editorials, even if you vehemently disagree with the subject matter. May we always live in a world where we can speak freely about opposing views. Email jessica.grewal1@news.com.au

1. Why 16-storey vote will set tone for Coast's future

2. Small hospital wins shouldn't distract from bigger battle

3. Most important council feedback you can give

4. When the smoke clears, we must have answers

5. Dismissing drug trends does more damage

Carlie Walker, Senior Reporter

Our Senior reporter Carlie Walker is part of the furniture here.

She's based in Granville on the banks of the Mary River. Her passion topics include social issues reporting including on the Cashless Debit Card, youth suicide, Butchulla history and Fraser Island's dingoes.

Chronicle reporter Carlie Walker and former photographer Valerie Horton with the reptile dubbed "Mary Croccins (she turned out to be a he)". The croc was captured near the Lamington Bridge in 2013.

In the past week she brought you rolling coverage of the dingo attack on Fraser Island and two major fires which broke out in Maryborough within an hour.

Fire destroys home at Maryborough: A house fire in Garden Street Maryborough on the morning of April 15, 2021

On Mondays and Tuesdays she spends much of her time at the Maryborough court house where she's covered everything from high-profile murder and child predator cases to issues related to the Maryborough jail.

Carlie with mum Julie and friend Tracey at the Pub Fest.

A big supporter of local events and milestones, she brought you coverage of every high school formal on the Fraser Coast in 2020 and can be counted on to be there, camera in hand at bridal expos, antique markets, festivals and the country show.

Carlie's also a diehard support of the Newcastle Knights and locally, the Maryborough Wallaroos.

Carlie (fifth from left) looks on as her beloved Roos take to the field.

Carlie is known for the care and empathy she shows when people let her into their lives to tell their stories and while she's broken some of the biggest stories in the paper's recent history, she's determined local news, even in the digital world, will still be the home of old-fashioned births, deaths and marriages news so if you'd like to see more of these stories and have an idea for a tribute/wedding piece or anything along these lines, Carlie would love to hear from you. Email carlie.walker@news.com.au

Stuart Fast, Reporter

Chronicle reporter Stuart Fast getting the best angle of MKR stars Dan and Steph Mulheron at the recent winter tourism season launch.

Regional newsrooms are still invaluable training grounds for budding young reporters and last year we welcomed Stuart Fast to our team.

Stuart lives at Maaroom, right on the Great Sandy Strait so it's probably no surprise that he's a keen fisherman and has quickly become a correspondent for our outer-lying communities not only in his nearby patches of Poona and Boonooroo but also for Tiaro, Howard, Burrum Heads and Torbanlea

He's big on Maryborough's manufacturing industry, historic military pieces and development.

Hyne Timber: A short video of timber processing at Hyne TimberTuan Mill

He's also responsible for bringing you the latest on the $2b wind farm that's set to be built in the Tuan Forest.

Stuart covering the expansion of Hyne Timber in Maryborough

Stuart holds a Bachelor of Arts in History and Film and TV and a Diploma of Art in Journalism/Mass Communication.

Outside work he also enjoys, target sports, gaming, tennis and spending time with his three basset hounds.

Email: stuart.fast@news.com.au

Isabella Magee, Reporter

Snapping a selfie at Pelican Bank.

Isabella Magee is a Diabetes Queensland Ambassador and JDRF Mentor and Advocate.

She's turned her own healthy journey into an educational one, helping people and raising awareness.

Isabella grew up in Brisbane and recently transferred to the Fraser Coast Chronicle team after completing a year with the Courier Mail's graduates program.

She's enjoying exploring all the region has to offer with her beloved pooch Henry.

Isabella recently took you behind the scenes of the Coast's hottest new dining destination Banksia and is keen to promote local businesses whether it's a new start-up, renovation, special milestone or new service.

Email isabella.magee1@news.com.au

Isabella's best mate Henry often accompanies her on weekend photography outings. He's pictured here at a rally in Freedom Park.



