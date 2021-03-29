Meet your members for Qld’s Youth parliament 2021

Your local Queensland Youth Parliament (QYP) members for Hervey Bay and Maryborough have been chosen, and, the strong-driven duo is ready to represent the region.

Two new voices for the Fraser Coast’s state electorates have been selected to be part of the Queensland Youth parliament (QYP) program in 2021.

“Ready to make a change”, Youth Member for Maryborough Robson Flocchini, 17, and Youth Member for Hervey Bay Sara Faraj, 20, will go from being advised to advising.

They’ll begin engaging in the QYP six-month program from April 9 this year.

Youth Member for Hervey Bay Sara Faraj, 20, with Assistant Treasurer and Member for Jordan Charise Mullen (L) and, Treasurer and Member for Woodridge Cameron Dick (R).

Joining a committee they’re passionate about, they will then be making a bill proposing a law reform.

Robson and Sara will then debate the bill at Brisbane’s Parliament House.

Both have chosen the Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence, Infrastructure, Transport, and Housing committee – issues which “are very important in our region and society at large.”

Youth Member for Maryborough Robson Flocchini, 17.

And, why the love for politics?

Sara explains, for her, it “stemmed from hearing of (her) grandfather‘s heavy involvement in party politics in North Iraq”.

“The true moment I decided (politics) was for me, was back in Grade Six when we studied Democracy at school, the modern emergence of democratic ideals alongside the ongoing historical movement for women‘s equality ignited a fiery passion inside of me that has only grown,” Sara told The Chronicle.

Youth Member for Hervey Bay Sara Faraj, 20. Picture: Sakina Baziani

For Robson, school also triggered a “natural interest” in politics.

“I guess it all started with learning about history and legal studies at school, I’d spend my free time learning about key historical events, and politics tended to have a big role in these ... I paid attention to the elections because I found the process captivating,” Robson said.

Youth Member for Maryborough Robson Flocchini, 17, with Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt.

So, what’s ahead for Sara and Robson?

Robson said he hoped “to become a positive role model for the youth of Maryborough”, while Sara planned “on taking a step further”.