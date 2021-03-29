Meet your members for Qld’s Youth parliament 2021
Two new voices for the Fraser Coast’s state electorates have been selected to be part of the Queensland Youth parliament (QYP) program in 2021.
“Ready to make a change”, Youth Member for Maryborough Robson Flocchini, 17, and Youth Member for Hervey Bay Sara Faraj, 20, will go from being advised to advising.
They’ll begin engaging in the QYP six-month program from April 9 this year.
Joining a committee they’re passionate about, they will then be making a bill proposing a law reform.
Robson and Sara will then debate the bill at Brisbane’s Parliament House.
Both have chosen the Prevention of Family and Domestic Violence, Infrastructure, Transport, and Housing committee – issues which “are very important in our region and society at large.”
And, why the love for politics?
Sara explains, for her, it “stemmed from hearing of (her) grandfather‘s heavy involvement in party politics in North Iraq”.
“The true moment I decided (politics) was for me, was back in Grade Six when we studied Democracy at school, the modern emergence of democratic ideals alongside the ongoing historical movement for women‘s equality ignited a fiery passion inside of me that has only grown,” Sara told The Chronicle.
For Robson, school also triggered a “natural interest” in politics.
“I guess it all started with learning about history and legal studies at school, I’d spend my free time learning about key historical events, and politics tended to have a big role in these ... I paid attention to the elections because I found the process captivating,” Robson said.
So, what’s ahead for Sara and Robson?
Robson said he hoped “to become a positive role model for the youth of Maryborough”, while Sara planned “on taking a step further”.