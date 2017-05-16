Meeting to be held to discuss regional council split

MEMBERS of the Maryborough community who are pushing to de-amalgamate the council will be holding a public meeting to talk about why they want to split from Hervey Bay.

Division 1 councillor and Boompa resident James Hansen will be speaking at the event, which will be held on May 28.

People living in the southern parts of the Fraser Coast have been pushing for a de-amalgamation of the councils since they were joined in 2008.

Jannean Dean is one of those residents, and said she was concerned about how much of council and rates money was spent in Maryborough compared to Hervey Bay.

"It is a conversation that needs to be had," Ms Dean said.

"If it was so easy to amalgamate, then it's just as easy to de-amalgamate.

"There's over 9,000 signatures on the petition just from Maryborough and I'm looking at starting a new one shortly on that, I think just on that alone is deserving of a conversation."

According to statistics released by the current council, 65% of the region's collected rates come from the northern area that was part of the Hervey Bay Council, and 35% of rates come from the southern areas formally part of Maryborough, Woocoo and Tiaro Local Governments.

The statistics also show 61% of the region's rates are spent in the northern area, and 39% of rates are spent in the southern areas.

This means about 4% of Hervey Bay's rates go to Maryborough and the southern areas.

Ms Dean said the meeting to be held next Sunday would be an opportunity for people on both sides of the argument to debate in a healthy way.

"While people are not seeing the big picture, you're going to have people dig their heals in," she said.

"Let the community see these figures and have that debate, because until that happens it's going to keep rearing its ugly head so to speak."

"These people are getting ignored, so that's wrong."

The meeting will be held at the CWA hall in Wharf St at 2.30pm.