Meeting held to help protect shrinking habitats

Fraser Coast Mayor George Seymour with representatives from Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast this week.

AS DEVELOPMENTS go ahead across the region, the question of what becomes of the Fraser Coast's wildlife and its habitats is being asked by environmental protection advocates.

That's why Mayor George Seymour met up with representatives from Wildlife Queensland Fraser Coast this week.

Wildlife group president Vanessa Elwell-Govins said it was a productive meeting.

The group started a petition several months ago to gain the community's support for doing more to protect the region's wildlife and habitats.

"Having green spaces is ­really important," Ms Elwell-Govins said.

"What's good for wildlife is also good for humans."

She plans to present the petition, which has 533 signatures, at the next council meeting.

Ms Elwell-Govins said the decreasing space for wildlife in the region was having flow-on effects, including more vehicle strikes and dog attacks on wildlife.

She said it was clear Cr Seymour shared the group's concerns, pointing to the council's recent decision to purchase land to preserve rainforest at Takura as a positive step forward.

Cr Seymour said the land was bought using funds raised under the former environment levy.

"The council bought the land to preserve its environmental values and for the benefit and enjoyment of the community," he said.

With the council undertaking a review of its planning schemes, making sure it was protecting habitats for wildlife and ensuring enough green space would be key considerations, Mr Seymour said.

"We need to make sure we are protecting habitats for wildlife and there are natural places for people to visit," he said.