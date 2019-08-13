Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MATHS CHAMPIONS: Fraser Coast finalists Jack Scanlan, Lara Christ and Aaron Shanmugan from Fraser Coast Anglican College, who will compete in the grande finale of USC's Maths Modelling Challenge today..
MATHS CHAMPIONS: Fraser Coast finalists Jack Scanlan, Lara Christ and Aaron Shanmugan from Fraser Coast Anglican College, who will compete in the grande finale of USC's Maths Modelling Challenge today.. Contributed
News

MEETING OF THE MINDS: Math whizzes headline uni challenge

Blake Antrobus
by
13th Aug 2019 5:30 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

FROM solving equations to saving the environment, these kids have got all the brains they need to stand out with the state's best students.

Fraser Coast Anglican College students Jack Scanlan, Lara Christ and Aaron Shanmugan have been named as one of the top school groups to compete in the grand finale of USC's Maths Modelling Challenge.

The talented group will journey to USC's Sunshine Coast campus at Sippy Downs on Wednesday to compete with other schools from across the state.

Another group from Urangan State High School, consisting of Jacob Killer, Seb Clarke and Ryan Wheatley, was also successful in getting through to the finals.

MATHLETES IN ACTION: St Mary's College students Maddy Kenny, Lauren Winnett, Lucy Hyne and Omena Ibe competing in the regional round of the Maths Modelling Challenge at USC's campus in Hervey Bay.
MATHLETES IN ACTION: St Mary's College students Maddy Kenny, Lauren Winnett, Lucy Hyne and Omena Ibe competing in the regional round of the Maths Modelling Challenge at USC's campus in Hervey Bay. Contributed

Both groups used modelling to help solve how many trees were needed to provide a year's circulation of the Fraser Coast Chronicle and the difference it would make if one family switched to a digital format.

But instead of tackling questions surrounding how a digital transition would help save trees, they'll be answering a complex, open-ended mathematical problem based on this year's National Science Week theme 'Destination Moon: More Missions, More Science'.

Guided by a USC mathematician or statistician, the students will use present their solutions and a poster to judges, teachers, USC academics and other students.

STEM project officer at USC Marina Fitzpatrick said the university started the challenge as a way of inspiring students to see maths as a fun, exciting way to solve real-world scenarios.

fceducation fcschools usc usc fraser coast usc maths modelling challenge
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Police still on the hunt for gunman linked to highway siege

    premium_icon Police still on the hunt for gunman linked to highway siege

    Breaking VIDEO: Police burst into a Bruce Hwy unit, end emergency - but no arrest

    Qld Builders warned of tough year ahead

    premium_icon Qld Builders warned of tough year ahead

    Business Peak construction group says industry in freefall

    New report shows businesses 'feeling the pain'

    premium_icon New report shows businesses 'feeling the pain'

    News New economic statistics reveal business confidence remains 'subdued'

    DOG ATTACK: Bay teen hospitalised for days

    premium_icon DOG ATTACK: Bay teen hospitalised for days

    News Hurt, scared and alone, Evan managed to phone his mum