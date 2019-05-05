Menu
BIG SALE: Lifeline warehouse co-ordinator David Slean among some of the books, games, puzzles, toys, CDs and DVDs on offer at the Lifeline Bookfest. Alistair Brightman
Mega book and clothing sale

Boni Holmes
by
5th May 2019 7:07 AM
FROM the crack of dawn thousands of book lovers are expected to line up outside the main pavilion of the Maryborough Showgrounds for Lifeline's biggest annual fundraiser.

Thousands of quality pre-loved books as well as clothes, DVDs, CDs, toys and Mother's Day gifts will be on sale at the Lifeline Fraser District Bookfest.

Clothing will be selling for $2 an item while shoppers can grab a range of different book titles at bargain prices from genres including fiction and non-fiction, cooking, craft, children's and health and wellbeing.

Lifeline's mega sale started in 2011 to raise funds for their counselling services.

Lifeline Fraser District will also be offering a sausage sizzle and cold drinks.

The sale will begin next Thursday, May 9 at 7am and run through until the afternoon of Saturday, May 11.

All proceeds from Lifeline stores and sales across the state support the 131114 crisis line. More than 170,000 contacts were made to Lifeline Queensland in the last financial year.

Lifeline Fraser District Bookfest will be held at the Maryborough Show Grounds, Bruce Hwy from May 9-11 from 7am-4pm.

