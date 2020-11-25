Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
The schools of the Fraser Coast have hosted their formals for the year.
The schools of the Fraser Coast have hosted their formals for the year.
News

MEGA GALLERY: 300+ Fraser Coast formal photos

Carlie Walker
25th Nov 2020 3:30 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

SCHOOLS across the Fraser Coast have hosted their formals, persevering the in face of the pandemic.

Arriving in a range of classic cars, flash modern vehicles, limos, hummers, semi-trailers and even horse and carriage, the students enjoyed their night of fun after what has been a tumultuous year.

Students were forced to work from home as COVID-19 closed schools and businesses across the state.

Here is the galleries from each formal held this year:

Maryborough State High School

Photos
View Gallery

Aldridge State High School

Photos
View Gallery

St Mary's College

Photos
View Gallery

Fraser Coast Anglican College

Photos
View Gallery

Hervey Bay State High School

Photos
View Gallery

Urangan State High School

Photos
View Gallery

Xavier Catholic College

Photos
View Gallery

St James Lutheran College

Photos
View Gallery

Riverside Christian College

Photos
View Gallery

Bayside Christian College

Photos
View Gallery

Hervey Bay Special School

Photos
View Gallery

More Stories

formal fraser coast
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Major M’boro street set to get big makeover

        Premium Content Major M’boro street set to get big makeover

        News ‘‘A CBD is no longer just a place to shop’

        Coast graduate identified as teen left critical after crash

        Premium Content Coast graduate identified as teen left critical after crash

        News The Fraser Coast teen attended her formal on Friday night

        'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Premium Content 'Supercells possible': Severe storm warning issued

        Weather Schoolies warned as large hail, destructive winds possible for SEQ

        EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose enemy on home soil

        Premium Content EDITORIAL: ADF reports expose enemy on home soil

        News Why it’s never been more important to support our vets