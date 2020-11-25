MEGA GALLERY: 300+ Fraser Coast formal photos
SCHOOLS across the Fraser Coast have hosted their formals, persevering the in face of the pandemic.
Arriving in a range of classic cars, flash modern vehicles, limos, hummers, semi-trailers and even horse and carriage, the students enjoyed their night of fun after what has been a tumultuous year.
Students were forced to work from home as COVID-19 closed schools and businesses across the state.
Here is the galleries from each formal held this year:
