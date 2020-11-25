MEGA GALLERY: 300+ Fraser Coast formal photos

The schools of the Fraser Coast have hosted their formals for the year.

SCHOOLS across the Fraser Coast have hosted their formals, persevering the in face of the pandemic.

Arriving in a range of classic cars, flash modern vehicles, limos, hummers, semi-trailers and even horse and carriage, the students enjoyed their night of fun after what has been a tumultuous year.

Students were forced to work from home as COVID-19 closed schools and businesses across the state.

Here is the galleries from each formal held this year:

Maryborough State High School

Aldridge State High School

St Mary's College

Fraser Coast Anglican College

Hervey Bay State High School

Urangan State High School

Xavier Catholic College

St James Lutheran College

Riverside Christian College

Bayside Christian College

Hervey Bay Special School