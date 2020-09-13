Menu
MEGA GALLERY: Hockey Schoolboys Championships ALL 10 TEAMS pictured in action

JANN HOULEY
, Jann.Houley@capnews.com.au
13th Sep 2020 6:31 PM
Schoolboys teams from Cairns to Brisbane descended on Rockhampton’s Kalka Shades for the Schoolboys Hockey championships beginning Saturday 13 September 2020.

Please enjoy these 100+ photos of all teams playing in the following matches on Sunday:

  • 8.30am Darling Downs vs Peninsula
  • 9.10am Metropolitan West vs Metropolitan East
  • 10.10am Sunshine Coast vs Wide Bay
  • 10.50am Metropolitan North vs Northern
  • 11.50am Capricornia vs Darling Downs
  • 12.30am South Coast vs Metropolitan West

Stay posted for more photos including the finals on Wednesday.

