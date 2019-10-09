MEGA MAKEOVER: Check out new-look City Hall

Maryborough City Hall reopens - (L) Kaye Suter and Tricia Wilkinson from Fraser Coast Calisthenics admire the new flooring.

Maryborough City Hall reopens - (L) Kaye Suter and Tricia Wilkinson from Fraser Coast Calisthenics admire the new flooring. Alistair Brightman

MARYBOROUGH'S iconic City Hall has re-opened after major renovations.

The latest makeover replaced the 84-year-old spotted gum floorboards.

Born and raised in Maryborough, Jenny McLean yesterday attended the official re-opening of the City Hall where she has many a fond memory.

She'd recently gotten a sneak peek during Maryborough's Open House.

"We used to come to balls here and I have been to many events held here," she said

"I saw it (during the Open House) from upstairs and knew it was a sight to behold."

Ms McLean also shared the "special treat" with visitors.

"I wanted to show them the floor because I knew how beautiful it was."

Ms McLean was one of dozens who attended the re-opening along with community groups who had relied on the space for decades.

The Fraser Coast Callisthenics Club has been using the hall since its inception 30 years ago.

"Ever since we started we have always had our concerts here especially our mid year concerts and training weekends," member Kay Suter said.

"In the early days this was the only venue with the space and the stage to hold our events.

"We have have many special functions here including the club's 20th anniversary."

The hall was also the setting for Ms Suter's daughter's wedding.

"It is a beautiful hall," she said

This year was the first time in 15-odd years Maryborough Quotarians did not hold their annual Bookfest at the City Hall.

Even though the group was well supported at their event at the showgrounds they will be back at the hall for next year's event.

Councillor Daniel Sanderson said while the initial aim was to replace the floorboards, the project was extended to include sub-floor framing and piers to ensure the longevity of the building.

He said it was necessary to fix sub-floor ventilation and drainage problems.

"Local engineers developed and installed a fan-forced ventilation system and improved the underfloor drainage to ensure the building will withstand many more floods," Cr Sanderson said.

They also preserved some of its history with a section of the original sub-floor framing left intact for future generations to study the construction techniques used by the original builders.

Mayor George Seymour said he was very proud of the heritage listed building.

He said workers had to deal with some major constraints during the renovations but the hall's best years were ahead.

Maryborough State High music teacher Mark Humbler had his first experience playing in the hall at the official opening where the school had a staring role.

He said students loved the opportunity to play on stage and look forward to many more gigs.

"It is very cool to be the first one to play in hall since the renovations," band member Campbell Done said.

"I think it looks a lot nicer what they have done with it."

FAST FACTS

Interesting things uncovered during the works included:

horse shoe, with original drawings showing a stabel at the rear of the stage area; piece of slate which was part of the damp recourse; tea spoon with Maryborough City Council insignia; tea cup fragments; and small piece of ornate plaster which may have been part of the original stage columns.