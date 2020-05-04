MEGA MAKEOVER: Historic hotel to be restored to former glory

Real estate agent Matt Mercer says the new owner of the former Royal Hotel in Maryborough is planning to fully restore the heritage-listed building.

WHAT was once a jewel in Maryborough's CBD crown is destined to be so again with sale of the former Royal Hotel building on the corner of Kent and Bazaar streets.

Real estate agent Matt Mercer said the IJS Property Group had recently purchased the heritage-listed building and a full restoration was on the drawing board.

Real estate agent Matt Mercer says the new owner of the former Royal Hotel in Maryborough is planning to fully restore the heritage-listed building. Jocelyn Watts

"The negotiated price was a happy outcome for both parties," Mr Mercer said.

"Details of the plans are still under wraps but basically the IJS Property Group is aiming to restore the building to its original splendour."

Mr Mercer said that while the sale was good for him and the team at Ray White Maryborough, more importantly it was great news for the people of Maryborough.

"It's been terrific meeting the new owners and hearing of their plans to bring this well-known building back to what it deserves."

The Royal Hotel, designed by Eaton and Bates, was built in the late 1800s in classicism architectural style.

The two-storey building has housed several businesses over the years including a first-class hotel, restaurant, gym and nightclub.