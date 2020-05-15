MEGA MISHAPS: Bizarre accidents sum up 2020

There is no doubt 2020 has had its shocks.

Here we look back on some of the more interesting ones from throughout the year.

CAR DESTROYS CENOTAPH

Dorrigo devastated by loss of Cenotaph: Jim Macleod President of the Dorrigo RSL Sub-Branch talks about the destruction of the town's Cenotaph.

In one of the most surreal-looking accidents, in May the driver of a silver Ford Focus ploughed into the roundabout in Central Dorrigo, destroying a 98-year-old monument to those who served in World War I.

As terrible as the outcome was for Dorrigo, the sight of a statue lying on top of the car - which had mounted itself in the centre of town - was outrageous.

CARS PLOUGH INTO SHOPS

Workers and onlookers in shock as a car reversed through the front doors of the Grafton Lifeline shop

The staff in a Nambucca Heads real estate office got a shock when a car backed into the building in September. The incident was repeated in Grafton some months later with police later indicating it was a much more common occurrence than people realised.

The event in Grafton reignited the age old debate around whether to introduce nose-in parking. But let’s not go there.

TRUCKIE FORGETS VITAL STEP

A semi trailer driver had a trailer transfer mishap, with the trailer sliding down Englands Road.

Earlier this month a truckie was left red faced after the trailer he was towing became dislodged and started off in another direction.

While the grinding of the loading legs helped to slow it down, the mistake forced the closure of the Englands Road roundabout.

That of course had implications for the morning traffic which can be slow at the best of times.

YACHT ESCAPES MOORINGS

A 12m Yacht broke from its moorings and became beached on Jetty Beach this afternoon. Photo: Frank Redward

What began as a curious sight to onlookers, became something a little more tragic as a couple’s yacht was destroyed at Jetty beach in October.

The Yacht came loose from its moorings and was seen rocking in the swell on Thursday afternoon, but by Friday it was a pile of rubbish after the incoming surf smashed it to pieces.

A Qld couple are devastated after their yacht was beached and destroyed in Coffs Harbour overnight.

The owners, who had been out of town, were understandably devastated.

EVERYBODY CRASHES IN THE SAME SPOT

Coramba Road crashes: This stretch of road has been the scene of at least six separate crashes since September 2019 and by all accounts that is a conservative number.

Not so bizarre as just genuinely frightening, footage was released of several cars crashing on the same stretch of road in Karangi in November.

Locals have known about the notorious spot for years and the sight of a written off car on the side of the road has become all too common after rain. But the footage of multiple cars crashing in a ditch is quite remarkable.