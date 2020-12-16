Meghan, Harry announce latest power play

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have announced their latest media venture - a podcast on Spotify.

The latest news came in the form of a trailer released by Spotify about their new Archewell Audio podcast designed to showcase their "passion for meeting people and hearing their stories."

In the trailer the couple laughed about "podcast voices" and hummed Christmas tunes. It begins with Harry saying: "Shall we start? Ladies first?"

Meghan adds: "No, say it because I think it sounds really nice with your accent."

A new holiday special from Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, is coming soon only on Spotify

The couple introduce themselves as simply Harry and Meghan, before Meghan says: "One of the things my husband and I have always talked about is our passion for meeting people and hearing their stories.

"And no matter what the story they usually offer an understanding of where someone else is coming from. And in some way, remind you of a story about yourself."

Harry adds "And that is what this story is all about. To bring forward different perspectives and voices that perhaps you haven't heard before.

Meghan Markle thanks the 'quiet heroes' of the coronavirus pandemic on CNN Picture: CNN.

The couple said they will aim to find "common ground" and said it comes after a year in which there has been "so much pain".

"So many people have suffered so much pain this year, experiencing loss and a huge amount of uncertainty but it feels worth mentioning that 2020 has connected us in ways we could never have imagined," Harry said.

The deal comes on top of their GBP100 million (A$177 million) Netflix deal to create content for the streaming giant and after Meghan announced her investment in a wellness-orientated coffee company.

The couple are carving out a niche role for themselves outside royal life in Los Angeles, that seems closely modelled on the route taken by the Obamas who have also made content for Netflix and released a podcast.

Earlier this month Meghan made global headlines when she wrote about suffering a miscarriage in the New York Times.

The couple said in a statement: "What we love about podcasting is that it reminds all of us to take a moment and to really listen, to connect to one another without distraction.

"With the challenges of 2020, there has never been a more important time to do so, because when we hear each other, and hear each other's stories, we are reminded of how interconnected we all are."

Dawn Ostroff, Spotify's chief content and advertising business officer, said: "The Duke and Duchess of Sussex may live in California but the power of their voices rests in their status as citizens of the world.

"That they are embracing the extraordinary capacity of podcasts on Spotify while also seeking to elevate underrepresented voices is a testament to their appreciation for the potential of audio storytelling."

Originally published as Meghan, Harry announce latest power play