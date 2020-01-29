Meghan ‘never been happier’ since fleeing UK

Meghan Markle feels "free" and has "never been happier" since quitting as a senior royal and fleeing the UK, a source has claimed.

The 38-year-old is enjoying life with Prince Harry away from the royals, according to Us Weekly.

"Meghan feels free. She has never been happier. She's happy to be out of London,' the source told the magazine.

"She was surprised at how quickly everything happened.

"They knew they'd have to relinquish their titles, but the pace it happened surprised everyone.

"The palace thought it would take longer, but they went with it."

Harry and Meghan quickly relocated to Canada. Picture: Steve Parsons - WPA Pool/Getty Images

On January 8 the pair issued a bombshell announcement they would quit as senior members of the royal family.

They took to Instagram to reveal their plan to "step back" from duties and split their time between Britain and North America.

Friends argued it had become clear to the unhappy couple that the monarchy is moving towards a future focused on Prince Charles and Prince William, and they felt shut-out.

And in a recent report, a royal author claimed Meghan "really regretted giving up" her showbiz career because her world since marrying Prince Harry "didn't compare".

Meghan gave up her acting career when she and Harry, 35, announced their engagement in 2017.

The Duchess starred in Suits for seven years, and also ran successful blog The Tig.

Meghan admitted she was struggling with the pressures of royal life last year. Picture: Tolga Akmen - WPA Pool/Getty Images

She and Prince Harry are now in Canada with their son, Archie, and it is feared they may never live in the UK again.

After their decision to leave rocked the royal household, the Queen, 93, instructed her courtiers to strike a deal on the couple's future swiftly.

Before flying out to join his wife and son last week, Harry spoke of his "great sadness" they were leaving the royal family.

Speaking at a dinner for his Sentebale charity at The Ivy restaurant, he said: "The decision that I have made for my wife and I to step back is not one I made lightly."

Harry told friends and supporters: "It was so many months of talks after so many years of challenges.

"And I know I haven't always gotten it right, but as far as this goes, there really was no other option."

The couple had been hoping to become part-time royals. Picture: Dominic Lipinski - Pool/Getty Images

The Duke claimed he wasn't walking away from the royal family but it "wasn't possible" to continue serving the Queen, the Commonwealth and the military without public funding.

It was reported last night that senior royals' concerns over the Sussexes' commercial deals led to the couple being told they must completely step away from official duties.

But Harry and Meghan have the potential to become a billion-dollar brand - even without their HRH titles, a top celebrity agent has claimed.

Jonathan Shalit said the Sussexes could rake in hundreds of millions of pounds by signing deals with the world's biggest corporations, such as Disney and Netflix.

This article originally appeared in The Sun and was reproduced with permission.