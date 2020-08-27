Menu
A busy city's peregrine falcon has just laid its second egg and thousands of eyes are watching.
CBD’s bird of prey lays two eggs as thousands tune in

by Melissa Iaria
27th Aug 2020 7:01 PM

Thousands of eyes are on a peregrine falcon nesting on the side of a Melbourne skyscraper who has just laid her second egg.

A pair of the birds of prey nest at the side of level 33 at 367 Collins Street and a live webcam captures their every move.

The female laid two eggs this week, the latest on Thursday afternoon.

They are expected to hatch in about 32 days.

Heading into spring, the news has created excitement on the falcons' Facebook page, which has 14,000 followers.

"With lockdown, this has proven to be an even more exciting event," Victor Hurley, project leader of the Victorian Peregrine Project said.

"It's been such a Melbourne story."

Waiting to hatch. Frame grab from 367 Collins Street Falcons Live Stream
Mr Hurley says at least six pairs of the species have taken up residency there and bred over the years.

The birds usually lay between three or four eggs and have a survival rate of about 87 per cent at the site, compared to about 66 per cent in nature, he added.

The territorial species keep about 2km away from other peregrine nests.

"The whole CBD is theirs, they've got it to themselves," Mr Hurley said.

"There are other peregrine webcams around the world but this is the only one I'm aware of in Australia, certainly the only one I'm aware of in Victoria.

"There's a lot of people looking and there's international observers as well.

"It's because it's a wild bird that you wouldn't expect to be seeing in an urban environment normally, and being this close up, via the internet, to see in graphic detail what they're doing is unusual."

