Fraser Coast Chronicle sports journalist Brendan Bowers.
Racing Carnival

Melbourne Cup: What is it about our biggest horse race

BRENDAN BOWERS
5th Nov 2019 12:00 AM
OPINION: The “race that stops a nation” will be run and won today and Australians will bet millions of dollars on the outcome.

The Melbourne Cup is etched into the Australian sporting landscape and way of life.

From Archer to Cross Counter there have been 158 winners.

It’s as Australian as Vegemite and kangaroos.

We can all recall moments when we sat at school listening or watching the Melbourne Cup and cheering on horses we knew nothing about.

As we get older we move onto Melbourne Cup lunches at work or go out for lunch to celebrate the big race.

People who don’t bet, have a punt on horses they have never heard of.

Others become instant racing experts extolling form lines of who will win and why.

For others it is an excuse to dress up, put on silly hats and just have fun.

Yet many would not be able to name last year’s winner.

I must admit I love the Melbourne Cup. I have witnessed two live and can’t wait for the first Tuesday in November to come around each year.

I also question what is it about the day that makes it what it is?

Is it the opportunity to dress up and forget about the real world for an afternoon?

Or is it a chance for the community to come together and celebrate our wonderful country?

Who knows, or should we even care?

Enjoy the day and however you plan to celebrate or watch the race please remember what the betting agencies promote: gamble responsibly.

