Melbourne father-of-five executed

Duane Hutchings was killed on the weekend.

DISTRAUGHT family and friends are asking what happened inside a Melbourne apartment over the weekend when father-of-five Duane Hutchings, 44, was allegedly gunned down.

The shooting rocked the normally quiet suburb of Oakleigh East, 16km southeast of the CBD, in the early hours of Saturday morning.

Hutchings, who was recently released from prison, was found with critical injuries shortly after 5.30am and rushed to The Alfred Hospital where he later died.

Heavily armed police raided properties at nearby Doncaster and Park Orchards where they arrested four men.

A 56-year-old man was charged with murder and three other men, aged 18, 22 and 24, were charged with aggravated home invasion and assault.

All four men are expected to face the Melbourne Magistrates' Court today.

Police said the shooting took place after an "altercation" at the brick apartment building across the road from the nearby Corpus Christi aged care facility and not far from a children's park.

A short manhunt took place after the accused men allegedly fled in a number of vehicles. Search warrants were issued and carried out on Sunday afternoon, when the four men were arrested and remanded in custody.

Mr Hutchings' brother Liam told the Nine Network his brother "didn't deserve to die like that".

"No one does," he said.

A cousin of the victim said Mr Hutchings "was a beautiful person and looked after his mum and his family and cared about his children and just wanted to progress to a better life".

Duane Hutchings had five children and was a dedicated and loving father, family members said.

On Facebook, Mr Hutchings shared lyrics he had adapted from rapper 2Pac's Until the End of Time.

"Perhaps I am addicted to the dark side, in my childhood my heart died," he wrote.

Victoria Police are also investigating a second shooting in the space of 48 hours after a man in his 20s suffered a gunshot wound to his stomach this morning.

Investigators have been told the man, who is known to police, was found at a property in St Albans, west of the Melbourne CBD, about 5.45am today.

Police were also called to reports of a shooting overnight in Geelong, the Herald Sun reports.

Witnesses have been urged to contact Victoria Police or make a report anonymously at crimestoppers.com.au or 1800 333 000.