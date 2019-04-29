Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

MP’s latest cringeworthy ‘music’ video

by Renee Viellaris
29th Apr 2019 2:53 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

VOTERS were once told to cover their eyes, and they may now need to cover their ears after Member for Dawson George Christensen broke into song to defend his record.

Mr Christensen declares he has delivered North Queensland's share and provides a montage of footage of him across the electorate.

Not afraid of a political stunt, a vocally-challenged Mr Christensen sings, "well I was busting my hump in a regional North Queensland town when along came a Bill trying to put coal miners down.

 

George Christensen's latest
George Christensen's latest "song" is a take on Lucky Starr's I've Been Everywhere.

 

"So I write a little list for that blind Victorian. I said, 'Listen mate, I've got our share in North Queensland.

"I've got our share man, delivered everywhere man, made North Queensland fair man."

dawson mp editors picks federal election 2019 george christensen politics

Top Stories

    Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life in Scarness

    premium_icon Bystander's CPR skills save toddler's life in Scarness

    Parenting Thanks to the CPR skills of a bystander, an unresponsive toddler was resuscitated after a near-drowning in Scarness

    Council to trial timed parking at River Heads boat ramp

    premium_icon Council to trial timed parking at River Heads boat ramp

    News Five of the 12 all-day spots will be targeted in the trial

    FERTILITY: Free IVF seminar to be held on Fraser Coast

    premium_icon FERTILITY: Free IVF seminar to be held on Fraser Coast

    Health A free seminar will be held in Hervey Bay this week.

    GALLERY: Xavier College's Year 12 students celebrate early

    premium_icon GALLERY: Xavier College's Year 12 students celebrate early

    News Bay College brings one of biggest events for Year 12 forward