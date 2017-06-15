What the First Home Owners grant extension will mean for you

Member for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has welcomed the extension of the First Home Owners grant.

MEMBER for Maryborough Bruce Saunders has welcomed the announcement to extend the First Home Owners grant in the budget this week.

"The $20,000 First Home Owners' Grant would be extended by six months to drive further construction and economic activity" Mr Saunders said

"The Palaszczuk Government recognises how difficult it is for first home buyers to get into the housing market,"

"That's why we temporarily increased the First Home Owners' Grant from $15,000 to $20,000 on 1 July last year, an offer that was set to expire at the end of this month.

"The 2017-18 Budget contains additional funding of $30 million to extend the boosted grant offer for a further six months.

"That gives First Home Buyers until 31 December 2017 to sign a contract on a new home and access this generous incentive."

The grant is for transactions for buying or building new houses, units or townhouses valued at less than $750,000.

"This is one of the most effective ways of helping families to get a start with a new home while simultaneously creating construction jobs and spurring on the economy," Mr Saunders said.

"It's an initiative that will continue creating jobs and help more Queenslanders into home ownership."