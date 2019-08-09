Members plot to thwart abortion laws in upper house

A FAILED motion to prevent sex-selective abortions from being performed in NSW is expected resurface in the upper house with conservative members already working to draft a new amendment.

While the Reproductive Health Care Reform 2019 Bill has passed its first hurdle in the lower house, it will face a hostile reception in the Legislative Council with some members plotting to move a raft of amendments that were voted down yesterday.

Among them are a motion to require "termination not to be used for gender selection", which was unsuccessfully moved by Liberal MP Tanya Davies.

Instead, members agreed to another amendment noting they express disapproval of the practice. It also requires the Ministry of Health to review the issue and report back within 12 months.

Less than 12 hours after the Bill was passed, Christian Democrat MLC Fred Nile confirmed he was already discussing amendments with One Nation NSW leader Mark Latham and several Liberal members, including a motion to prevent sex-selective abortion.

He said he would support any motions Ms Davies failed to move, including reducing the threshold for restrictions to late-term abortions from 22 weeks to 20.

"I think it's very important to discourage women or families and husband or wife if they want to try and control whether they're going to have girls or boys," Mr Nile said.

"If they want to have a boy and they've sadly got a girl they'll abort the girl … I don't think that should be acceptable."

While acknowledging there is a "good chance the legislation won't pass", Mr Nile said: "I believe in miracles".

Labor MLC Courtney Houssos also said was open to supporting an amendment on sex-selective abortions.

"I think we've got to be really careful about stereotyping … but I do think there are genuine issues around someone up to 22-weeks getting an abortion purely based on the gender of the baby," they said.

"Whatever their reasons behind that, I think that's really concerning."

Independent MP Alex Greenwich, who originally moved the Bill, said Ms Davies' amendment was "hostile" and "poorly drafted".

"It did not take into account what could happen with a gender specific hereditary disease, such as haemophilia … and it was unclear how it would interact in into the bill," he said.

NSW Independent MP Alex Greenwich and Labor MLC Penny Sharpe following last night’s successful passing of the Reproductive Health Reform Bill 2019. Picture: AAP

Deputy leader of the opposition in the Legislative Council Penny Sharpe said any member can propose an amendment in the upper house even if it has been knocked back in the Legislative Assembly.

"What happens if any of the amendments are taken up in the Legislative Council is they have to go back to the lower house for concurrence," she said this morning.

Ms Sharpe said she was "cautiously optimistic" the laws will pass but acknowledged "there are some very strong people who are very opposed to this Bill".

The legislation will be examined next week at a public inquiry hosted by the social issues committee, chaired by Liberal MLC Shayne Mallard.

The committee will then report back to the Legislative Council on August 20 when members sit again.