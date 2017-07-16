24°
Members of public hold man down after seeing alleged crime

Annie Perets
| 16th Jul 2017 3:41 PM

MEMBERS of the public held down a man after witnessing him allegedly attempt to break into cars in Torquay.

The incident happened on Bideford St at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said that when police arrived, the 22-year-old alleged offender"struggled" and tried to get away.

He was charged with two counts of attempted unlawful entry of a vehicle, and the obstruction of a police officer.

He was taken into custody and will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.

