Members of public hold man down after seeing alleged crime

MEMBERS of the public held down a man after witnessing him allegedly attempt to break into cars in Torquay.

The incident happened on Bideford St at about 7.30pm on Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said that when police arrived, the 22-year-old alleged offender"struggled" and tried to get away.

He was charged with two counts of attempted unlawful entry of a vehicle, and the obstruction of a police officer.

He was taken into custody and will front Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.