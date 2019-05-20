Popular Coast gym abruptly closes

MEMBERS of a Gold Coast gym are disgruntled after it abruptly closed with the gates left padlocked.

F45 Helensvale, which is owned by Louise and Michael Hughes, was inaccessible as of Saturday morning.

Mrs Hughes messaged the private Facebook page, called The FourFive, after discovering the closure saying: "It has been brought to my attention that the gates have been locked to F45 Helensvale.

"Until further notice all classes will be cancelled," she wrote.

"We appreciate your patience and understanding during this time."

Members of the gym, who are locked in to pay a minimum of $55 a week for a year, have been left in shock and speculating what could have prompted the closure.

Louise Hughes post into F45 Helensvale's private Facebook page.

Members from the F45 Helensvale.

Several people are taking part in an eight-week challenge, which came at an extra cost and ends in a month.

Since finding out about the closure, one member has been trying to stop payments from being deducted from her bank account.

"This really isn't fair on all of us who have paid for the challenge," the member responded to Mrs Hughes post.

"I've cancelled my food orders through Chefgood as there's no point continuing when I can't train. It was costing a fortune too but I was motivated.

"I'd like my membership cancelled today. (I) look forward to my $150 refund for the challenge fees appearing in my account. I'm sure everyone else would too."

Mrs Hughes responded to say she has her "lawyer contacting head office for instructions".

Hours after the lockout was announced, Mr Hughes posted into the page, saying he is working to save the business.

"The landlord has today, Sunday 19th of May 2019, placed a padlock on the gates of F45 Training Helensvale, effectively locking everyone out," he wrote.

F45 Helensvale owners Louise and Michael Hughes.

F45 Helensvale.

"I am currently still working on a way to save this business.

"I please ask that you wait for further information that will be forthcoming in the days ahead before making any decisions regarding your membership.

"As you can imagine this is a difficult time for us all. Thank you so much for your love and support."

It is understood Mrs and Mr Hughes, who have four children together, split last year but continued operating the gym together.

A former member told the Bulletin "it used to be a great environment to train and people used to socialise (there)" until mid last year.

It was voted number sixth by Bulletin readers in the 2016 'Best of' category for gyms on the Gold Coast.

The Bulletin contacted both owners on their mobile numbers and the F45 Helensvale email but they did not respond by deadline

It is understood the gym will remain closed today and it is not clear when or if it will reopen.