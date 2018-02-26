Members voice support for new Nationals leader, Deputy PM

THE region's federal members have welcomed the election of the new Nationals leader and Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack.

Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien said Mr McCormack had lived and worked in regional communities and understood the needs of regional Australia.



"I have a very good relationship with Mr McCormack, he is a good friend and colleague, and I know that his focus is very much on delivering the services and infrastructure that people who live in communities like ours need," he said.



"Mr McCormack has visited Wide Bay many times. He's hosted a forum for small business in Gympie, walked along Mary Street speaking to local traders, he's been through the South Burnett to Murgon to meet with local business people, and was the key note speaker at a Wide Bay Burnett regional economic development forum at the Brolga theatre in Maryborough.



"These visits to our electorate give Mr McCormack a deep appreciation of the issues we face.



"I particularly welcome his appointment as Minister for Infrastructure and Transport. The most important new project on the Bruce Highway has been identified as Cooroy to Curra Section D and I look forward to working with Mr McCormack to secure funding for this vital piece of infrastructure that will make the highway safer and build new economic opportunities for the region.



"I am committed to working with Mr McCormack to deliver for Wide Bay. Lowering unemployment, building safer roads, and improving aged care are some of my priorities and I look forward to continuing my work with Mr McCormack in pursuit of these and many other goals."

Member for Hinkler Keith Pitt said he congratulated Mr McCormack on his elevation to leader.

"We now need to get on with the business of government and continue our focus on the things that matter - jobs and cost of living.

"My focus, as it has always always been, is on the constituents of the Hinkler electorate and what's important to them."