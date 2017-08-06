24°
Memorable art-house flick to screen

Boni Holmes
| 6th Aug 2017 12:16 PM
Mart Avandi in a scene from the movie The Fencer.
Mart Avandi in a scene from the movie The Fencer.

HAILED by audiences at festivals worldwide, The Fencer will be screened at the Brolga Theatre on August 16.

Klaus Haro's elegantly crafted, multi award-winning drama is set in post-war Europe and movingly depicts the true story of fencing master Endel Nelis, who risked his life to give a group of children something to believe in.

It's 1953 and Endel is on the run.

With his war-time affiliations catching up with him, he eludes the secret police in Leningrad and flees to a remote village.

Upon taking a menial job in the sports department of the local school his efforts to give the students a proper physical education are frustrated by the lack of resources.

Having been a skilled fencer, he starts an after-school club for the kids who are eager to learn fencing.

The strong rapport he builds with his young students raises the ire of the party-loyalist principal, who's already suspicious of his past.

Soon it's impossible for Endel to avoid attention.

This beautifully acted and stunningly-shot film is a deeply affecting and memorable story of compassion, sacrifice and bravery against the odds.

The Fencer will screen on Wednesday, August 16 at 6.30pm in the Federation Room at the Brolga Theatre followed by refreshments.

Cost is $10 for Arts Council members and $12 for non-members.

