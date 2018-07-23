Memorial a fitting tribute to New Zealand soldiers: Advisor

THE new Gallipoli to Armistice memorial will hold a profound significance to New Zealanders who served in World War 1, according to NZ Defence Advisor Ian Mower.

Commodore Mower told the Chronicle the stories told in the new memorial were just as significant to the country's servicemen and women as they were in Australia, after the monument opened on Saturday.

The memorial includes weathered steel columns, representing the cliffs of Gallipoli, ironbark representations of the first three boats to land at Anzac Cove, and story panels that bring attendees on a journey through the Great War's history.

Motion sensors installed along the path trigger speakers and multi-media boxes, taking visitors on a journey of the Anzacs from Gallipoli through to the Western Front battle theatres.

Commodore Mower said the memorial would be a significant tribute to New Zealanders right in the heart of Australia.

"The combination of both young nations at the time, going to fight for what they believe in is right and just," Com Mower said.

"And that theme resonates very strongly over in New Zealand as it does here.

"The uniqueness in this memorial is the story it tells from start to finish... right through the various personal descriptions as you walk your way through three-and-a-half years of the first World War."

Commodore Mower was among a number of dignitaries from Britain, Belgium and Turkey who attended the opening.

During his speech, he praised the memorial as a "world-class exhibit that does justice to the memories of all those who have suffered and sacrificed."

"The personal stories remind us all of their selflessness, their humility, the hardships endured and the mateship that was typical of the generations of Australians and New Zealanders," he said.