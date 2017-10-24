Funeral date for Coen Ashton confirmed

DETAILS of the memorial service to be held for Coen Ashton have been released.

A post made to his Facebook page announced the time and place of his farewell.

The former Maryborough man passed away on October 18 five years after receiving a a double lung transplant.

He was just 20-years-old.

Coen was born with cystic fibrosis and was an advocate for organ donation.

The service will be held at Williamstown Town Hall on Saturday, October 28 at 2pm.

Anyone wishing to join the motorcade procession is asked to meet at 12.45pm for a 1pm departure.

The meeting point for the procession has not yet been determined.

Attendees are not required to wear black attire however Coen Ashton t-shirts are preferable.

A limited number of shirts will be available for purchase on the day.

In a statement released by Coen's family shortly after his death, the young man was said to have lived life the way everyone should, "without wasting a day".

"He loved sharing his zest for life and changed many people's lives along the way," the statement read.

"He enjoyed having everyone along to follow his life adventure."

It has been requested in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to their Go Fund Me page.

Donate at www.gofundme.com/coen-ashton.