First sod turned for Queen's Park War Memorial

THIS small mound of shovelled dirt represents 12,000 volunteer hours dedicated to bringing one of the world's best war memorials to Maryborough.

Built around the Queen's Park bronze statue, which honours Maryborough son Duncan Chapman, the first man ashore at Gallipoli, the memorial will take visitors on the journey of the ANZACs from Gallipoli through to the Western Front battle theatres.

IT BEGINS: Stage two of the $3.2 million Gallipolli to Armistice project in Maryborough's Queen's Park was opened with an official turning of the sod.

A monument is planned to commemorate the Battle of Pozieres, which, in the words of official historian Charles Bean, was more densely sown with Australian sacrifice than any other spot on earth.

It was in this the battle that Major Duncan Chapman lost his life.

The project has the support of Federal and State funding and is driven by former Chronicle editor and passionate Maryborough advocate Nancy Bates along with volunteers from around the community and the RSL.

On Tuesday, a golden shovel ceremony marked the beginning of construction for stage two of the $3.2million memorial.

Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders, Member for Wide Bay Llew O'Brien and Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft were given the honour of turning the first sod.

Cr Loft said the project was a great example of one which begins in the grass roots rather than from the top down.